Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Director Adam D. Portnoy Acquires 2,000,000 Shares

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,377,558.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DHC opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of research firms recently commented on DHC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 166.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Rating)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.