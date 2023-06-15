DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Tony Xu Sells 132,300 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $9,508,401.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, May 15th, Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $8,731,800.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $7,886,403.00.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $71.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $87.00.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.48.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

