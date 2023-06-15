Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Cut to $102.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

DUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $90.84 on Tuesday. Duke Energy has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

