Duke Royalty Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 0.70 (LON:DUKE)

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Duke Royalty Stock Up 1.6 %

DUKE stock opened at GBX 34.55 ($0.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a current ratio of 15.88 and a quick ratio of 15.36. Duke Royalty has a 1-year low of GBX 27.25 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 38 ($0.48). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.95. The firm has a market cap of £144.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Royalty

In other news, insider Charles Cannon-Brookes purchased 382,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £114,741 ($143,569.82). 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Royalty Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

