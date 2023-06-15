DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.89% from the stock’s current price.

DD has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Shares of DD opened at $69.98 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,001,000 after purchasing an additional 248,962 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,339,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after acquiring an additional 635,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after buying an additional 498,633 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

