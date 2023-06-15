EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $195.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $165.00.

EGP has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.45.

Shares of EGP opened at $173.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $180.25. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.20%.

In other news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

