Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.71.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $193.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $194.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after buying an additional 6,812,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 17,194.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985,386 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 122,471.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

