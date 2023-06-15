Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.74 Per Share

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Eckoh’s previous dividend of $0.67. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Eckoh Trading Down 2.9 %

Eckoh stock opened at GBX 38.35 ($0.48) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Eckoh has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 46 ($0.58). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 39.75. The firm has a market cap of £111.52 million, a PE ratio of 3,950.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Coghlan acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750 ($54,742.24). Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Eckoh

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

Featured Articles

