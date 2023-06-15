Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.9 %

ECL stock opened at $179.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.50. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $183.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,986 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

