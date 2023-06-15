Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance
ESP opened at $17.53 on Thursday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $22.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
