Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

ESP opened at $17.53 on Thursday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $22.96.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.