Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

agilon health stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. agilon health has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,181.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,181.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $117,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,236,898 shares of company stock worth $1,960,468,829 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in agilon health by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in agilon health by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,116 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in agilon health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of agilon health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of agilon health by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,429,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,134 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

