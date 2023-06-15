Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Cut by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 3.0% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.20 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

