Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (ASX:FPP) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (ASX:FPP – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th.

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund is a real estate fund launched and managed by One Managed Investment Funds Limited. It invests in global listed REITs. Fat Prophets Global Property Fund was founded in 2017 and is domiciled in Australia.

