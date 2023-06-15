Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock Position Lessened by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lessened its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage makes up 5.6% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $14,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $2,772,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 0.1 %

AGM opened at $149.82 on Thursday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $153.54. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.50.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $84.41 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Insider Activity at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski bought 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.25 per share, with a total value of $74,641.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $821,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, SVP Kerry T. Willie sold 870 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $121,878.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,876.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Everett M. Dobrinski bought 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.25 per share, for a total transaction of $74,641.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,697.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,728 shares of company stock valued at $401,352 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

