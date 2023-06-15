Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on June 30th

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of FITBO stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73.
