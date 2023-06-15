Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on June 30th

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FITBO stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

