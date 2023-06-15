Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITBP opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

