Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 3,363 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $675,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

