Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 40,248 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 300.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,248 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,013,000 after purchasing an additional 241,184 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average of $74.03.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

