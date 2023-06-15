Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,468 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.6% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $365.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.46. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $366.19.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

