Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Saban Cheryl lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $124.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,467 shares of company stock valued at $29,279,070 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

