Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,049 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after buying an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. Geisinger Health purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after buying an additional 1,754,499 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,399,000 after buying an additional 1,605,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $97.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

