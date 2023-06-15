Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.98. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

