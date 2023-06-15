Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 1,427 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $159.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $160.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

