Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,496 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.9% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

RSP stock opened at $147.27 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.81.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

