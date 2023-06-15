Financial Analysis: Trans-Lux (TNLX) versus The Competition

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Trans-Lux to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trans-Lux and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Lux $21.66 million $320,000.00 -4.30 Trans-Lux Competitors $1.69 billion $153.20 million 32.92

Trans-Lux’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Lux. Trans-Lux is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Trans-Lux has a beta of -1.1, suggesting that its share price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Lux’s peers have a beta of 0.19, suggesting that their average share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Trans-Lux shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are held by institutional investors. 58.7% of Trans-Lux shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Lux and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Lux -4.60% -3.25% -10.12% Trans-Lux Competitors -159.26% -11.45% -15.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Trans-Lux and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A Trans-Lux Competitors 48 145 425 13 2.64

As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 30.93%. Given Trans-Lux’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trans-Lux has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Trans-Lux peers beat Trans-Lux on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of light-emitting diode digital display and scoreboard solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Product Sales and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment includes out-of-home, sports, transportation, live entertainment, and retail and hospitality categories. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment engages in the rental of indoor and outdoor digital products. The company was founded by Percy Furber on January 1920 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

