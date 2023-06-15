Financial Comparison: Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) versus ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC)

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) and ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and ABVC BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics -50.18% -51.35% -29.39% ABVC BioPharma -1,117.26% -241.41% -106.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.4% of Spero Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of ABVC BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Spero Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of ABVC BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABVC BioPharma has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and ABVC BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics $53.51 million 1.59 -$46.42 million ($0.90) -1.80 ABVC BioPharma $1.07 million 19.29 -$16.42 million ($0.38) -1.65

ABVC BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spero Therapeutics. Spero Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABVC BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Spero Therapeutics and ABVC BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 ABVC BioPharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Spero Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 332.10%. Given Spero Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Spero Therapeutics is more favorable than ABVC BioPharma.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics beats ABVC BioPharma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A. Mahadevia and Laurence Rahme in April 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new drugs and medical devices. The firm’s product pipeline includes ABV-1501, which is a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer, ABV-1504, which is a botanical reuptake inhibitor that targets norepinephrine, ABV-1505 for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, ABV-1702 to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, ABV-1703 for Pancreatic Cancer, ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients, ABV-1701, which is a vitreous substitute for vitrectomy, ABV-2001, and ABV-2002. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

