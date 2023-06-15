Financial Contrast: NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) versus Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) and Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NightHawk Biosciences and Arcturus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NightHawk Biosciences $6.38 million 3.19 -$43.44 million ($1.87) -0.42 Arcturus Therapeutics $206.00 million 3.56 $9.35 million $4.05 6.82

Arcturus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than NightHawk Biosciences. NightHawk Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcturus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NightHawk Biosciences -693.37% -61.62% -42.82% Arcturus Therapeutics 39.59% 36.88% 21.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares NightHawk Biosciences and Arcturus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

9.5% of NightHawk Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of NightHawk Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NightHawk Biosciences has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcturus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NightHawk Biosciences and Arcturus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NightHawk Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Arcturus Therapeutics 3 1 6 0 2.30

Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Arcturus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arcturus Therapeutics is more favorable than NightHawk Biosciences.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics beats NightHawk Biosciences on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NightHawk Biosciences

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product. The company develops HS-110, which has completed enrollment in a Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-130 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Its products also include PTX-35, a novel T-cell co-stimulator agonist antibody targeting DR3/TNFRSF25 that is in Phase I clinical trial; DR3/TNFRSF25 for various immunotherapy approaches; and COVID-19 vaccine, which is in preclinical stage. The company has a collaboration with Dr. James Shapiro at University of Alberta to manufacture surrogate mouse version of PTX-35. The company was formerly known as Heat Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. in May 2022. NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

