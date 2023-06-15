FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FCBBF. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.95.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Down 3.8 %

OTCMKTS FCBBF opened at $13.32 on Thursday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $13.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank SpA engages in the provision of banking, trading, and investing solutions. It offers multicurrency accounts, payment cards, mortgages and loans, and financial consulting services. The company was founded by Emilio Gnutti in 1979 and is headquartered in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

