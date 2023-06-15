FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FLT. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.50.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $239.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $243.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

