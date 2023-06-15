Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 million.

In other Flexible Solutions International news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 23,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $72,336.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,416,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 23,037 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $72,336.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,416,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,429,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,141 shares of company stock valued at $146,427.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

