Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.70.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 million.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period.
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
