ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) CEO Francis C. Rosch Sells 50,000 Shares

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) CEO Francis C. Rosch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $974,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,511.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ForgeRock Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FORG stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. ForgeRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63.

Institutional Trading of ForgeRock

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in ForgeRock by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ForgeRock by 222.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in ForgeRock by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ForgeRock by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

See Also

