Fortitude Gold Co. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Fortitude Gold Stock Performance

Fortitude Gold stock opened at 6.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is 6.45. Fortitude Gold has a 1-year low of 5.25 and a 1-year high of 7.41.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

