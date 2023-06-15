Fortitude Gold Co. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.
Fortitude Gold Stock Performance
Fortitude Gold stock opened at 6.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is 6.45. Fortitude Gold has a 1-year low of 5.25 and a 1-year high of 7.41.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
