Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.81

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.81 and last traded at $69.67, with a volume of 796512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Fortive by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 688,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 37,903 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 128,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

