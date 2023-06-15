Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Trading 8% Higher

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.59 and last traded at $18.54. 2,150,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,843,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.78.
In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 139,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,942,518.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,094,654 shares in the company, valued at $782,326,252.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,739,522 shares of company stock worth $37,272,519. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,820,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 131,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.
