Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) Declares Dividend of GBX 10

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Fuller, Smith & Turner’s previous dividend of $4.68. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Fuller, Smith & Turner Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of FSTA stock opened at GBX 560.81 ($7.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £217.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,055.56, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 506.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 505.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 1-year low of GBX 410.31 ($5.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 660 ($8.26).
Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile
