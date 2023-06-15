Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) Declares Dividend of GBX 10

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Fuller, Smith & Turner’s previous dividend of $4.68. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FSTA stock opened at GBX 560.81 ($7.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £217.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,055.56, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 506.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 505.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 1-year low of GBX 410.31 ($5.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 660 ($8.26).

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

