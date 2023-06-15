FWL Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

