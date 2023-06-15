FWL Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FWL Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32,988 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $126.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average of $100.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 301.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

