FWL Investment Management LLC Invests $131,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $780,699.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,273,529.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $780,699.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $19,273,529.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,151 shares of company stock worth $17,523,816 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $90.52 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.03 and its 200 day moving average is $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

