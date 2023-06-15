FWL Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 240 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.83.

Adobe stock opened at $479.53 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $491.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.78 and a 200 day moving average of $362.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $219.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

