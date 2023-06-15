FWL Investment Management LLC Takes $128,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 862 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $725,870,000. Amundi raised its stake in Target by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after buying an additional 1,592,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 643,746 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $133.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.43. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

