FWL Investment Management LLC Takes $189,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 499,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after buying an additional 175,356 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 403,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

