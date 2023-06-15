FWL Investment Management LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,853 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

DVN opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.