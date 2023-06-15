FWL Investment Management LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,853 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy
In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Devon Energy Trading Down 2.9 %
DVN opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.
Devon Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.
Devon Energy Company Profile
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
