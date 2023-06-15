FWL Investment Management LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,065 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $429.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 223.94, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $430.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

