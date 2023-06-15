Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF) Plans $0.02 Final Dividend

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Sunday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.

Garda Property Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Thornton purchased 28,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,728.00 ($23,464.86). 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Garda Property Group

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

