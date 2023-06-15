GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Increases Dividend to GBX 4 Per Share

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.81. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GB Group Trading Down 11.2 %

LON GBG opened at GBX 254.40 ($3.18) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 300.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 321.09. GB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 247.80 ($3.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 658.50 ($8.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £642.39 million, a P/E ratio of 25,120.00, a PEG ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.38) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of GB Group from GBX 375 ($4.69) to GBX 335 ($4.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

GB Group Company Profile

In other news, insider David Mathew bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £30,500 ($38,163.16). Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

