General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) is Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Weybosset Research & Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 4.5% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $212.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.81. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

