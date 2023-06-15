Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.25.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $158.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $187.73.

Insider Activity

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.