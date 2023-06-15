GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Sells $13,668,399.09 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,775,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GMS Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GMS opened at $66.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.85. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $68.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.05.

Get GMS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GMS. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Institutional Trading of GMS

About GMS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.