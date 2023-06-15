Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Down 2.7%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.73 and last traded at $60.45. Approximately 87,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 230,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.
Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 0.2 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 464.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.20.
Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance
In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $162,054.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,943,586.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $1,429,645.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,960,792.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $162,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,943,586.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,504 shares of company stock valued at $14,700,625 over the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
Featured Articles
