Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Down 2.7%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.73 and last traded at $60.45. Approximately 87,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 230,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 464.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $162,054.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,943,586.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $1,429,645.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,960,792.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $162,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,943,586.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,504 shares of company stock valued at $14,700,625 over the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

