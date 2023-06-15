Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) Announces GBX 1.50 Dividend

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

GSF opened at GBX 95.20 ($1.19) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £458.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 105.18. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 94.70 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 123.80 ($1.55).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

